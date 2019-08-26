Planning for large crowds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The streets near Richland Community College will be jam packed with people ready to go to the Farm Progress Show. However, navigating through all that traffic can be a challenge. Organizers have some advice if you are headed that way. The director says either get there early or arrive after 10am. The traffic should have died down a bit by then.

The primary traffic routes to get into the show run on Route 36 and I-72. There are also signs for people coming in through Routes 36 and 51 if they’re coming from the east or the south. Their advice is to follow directions from law enforcement, and read signs they have put out to figure out where to park and how to get to the show. Organizers say as long as people follow directions and have a little patience they should be able to get everyone in and out safely. The director says with the late planting season, farmers won’t be out in the fields and they expect to have a really great crowd. People should plan ahead before they get to the event.