CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood is expanding one of its centers to prepare for an influx of patients.

The center in Champaign is expanding by 5,000 square feet. They are adding additional procedure rooms, waiting rooms, education or consultation rooms, ultrasound rooms, a recovery room, a lab and a clinician’s office.

They are doing this to prepare for potential patients from Indiana. Indiana’s law banning abortions goes into effect Thursday. The law terminates the licenses of any abortion clinics in Indiana. The law makes some abortions illegal, with the mother’s life in danger and rape being the only exceptions. If a doctor performs an abortion outside the state’s parameters, they can lose their license.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Planned Parenthood of Illinois reported that their Champaign health center provided care for people from 11 states outside of Illinois.

“Currently, 11 percent of abortion patients seen at the Champaign health center are from Indiana,” officials said. “This number is expected to increase now that the Indiana abortion ban is in effect.”

“We anticipated Indiana residents losing access to abortion care, so we decided to expand our care in Champaign,” said Jennifer Welch, President, and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “Indiana’s draconian abortion ban does not stop people from having abortions; it only makes it more difficult for people to access abortion in a safe and timely manner.”

There are 17 Planned Parenthood centers in Illinois, with seven providing in-clinic abortions.