CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Abortion patients will now have more options of getting medication abortion pills after the FDA recently approved pharmacies to distribute them.

Before, patients could only get medication in a health center or have it mailed to an Illinois address. For those who live out of state, it became difficult and added extra travel.

Now, Jennifer Welch, CEO of Planned Parenthood Illinois, said this will allow for out-of-state patients to use telehealth and only make one trip to an Illinois pharmacy.

“Allowing some more patients to use telehealth as an option means that more appointments are available for in-health center care when that’s the only option for certain types of care,” Welch said.

She hopes that this will give an ease to healthcare providers at the Champaign clinic who have seen an uptick in appointments since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Over one-third of patients in Champaign are from out of state.

Welch also provided a longer statement in a press release that came through Planned Parenthood’s media relations: