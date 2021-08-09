Planetarium reopens to the public

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If it’s too hot for the state fair, you can cool off at a planetarium.

The Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College in Champaign is back open to the public.

There are interactive shows in the dome about the solar system.

Public shows are held on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Leaders say it’s great to give visitors an in-person experience.

“We’ve been running some virtual shows over the last 17 months and trying as best possible to connect with people over things like Zoom and so on, but we are s excited to get people to actually get the wonderful simulations of the sky that we can provide under our 50-foot dome,” said Erik Johnson, the planetarium director.

If you have children, they have a unique opportunity to learn about the Big Dipper with Elmo and Big Bird.

Click here for the planetarium’s calendar.