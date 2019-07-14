Plane makes emergency landing

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A small plane with two people inside had to make an emergency landing this morning.

It happened around 8:30 this morning on McDonald Road, south of Hogan Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and a friend took off from the Decatur airport. About a half hour after takeoff, the plane starting sputtering…as if it was out of fuel.

The pilot guided the plane down. However, not all landing gear was deployed…which sent the plane into a ditch after it came down.

Neither the pilot nor the passenger were hurt.

The surrounding intersections were blocked off as investigators worked the scene.