SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane headed to O’Hare Airport made an emergency landing Friday morning.

It was reported that an American Airlines plane left the Manhattan Regional Airport (Kansas) and had to divert to make a “preventative stop” at Willard.

The Executive Director at Willard Airport, Tim Bannon, said it was the weather and windshield wiper malfunction that caused the landing.

According to officials, no one was hurt.