UPDATE (09:53 p.m.) — The plane is registered to James Grimaldi and William Bates.

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD)– A plane crashed in Lincoln Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln Fire Department.

The Lincoln Daily News reports a small plane crashed near Open Arms Christian Fellowship Church in Lincoln.

The locally-owned newspaper also reports that a meeting was inside the church, and the plane hit a block structure and came to halt.

The paper also indicates injuries are reported inside the aircraft.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.