CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Work has already started on a new plan to help bring peace to Champaign. The City Council unanimously approved a blueprint to help achieve victory over violence.

“I mean, the real work begins,” Joan Walls, the Deputy City Manager for Champaign, said.

That work is to help reduce gun violence in the city of Champaign, and leaders in charge said it’s no easy task.

“For the past few weeks, the staff has been extremely busy. We’re hitting the ground running,” Walls said.

They’re sitting down with leaders of programs in the community who have already been working to stop the violence. The community gun violence reduction blueprint laid out specific programs that will get money to help them reach their goals.

“The community partners are extremely, extremely grateful. They’ve been doing the work. They’ve been doing the work with limited resources, with limited staff,” she said.

To get that money, they have to make a plan, and get the sub recipient agreements approved by city council. Walls said that’s the next step in bringing this blue print to life.

So, those programs who have already been doing the work, can get the help they need to continue the work.

“I am so grateful to all of those who are still ready to pour in their hearts, and their souls to really believe that we can make a change in our community,” she said.

Walls said violence is a critical issue, and she sad people in the community see that and want action to be taken.

“I am very grateful. The entire community, our law enforcement officers, have been working around the clock to address the gun violence that’s occurring. We have so many families who are impacted from lost loved ones,” she said. “We have so many young people who just want a chance at life. So to be able to put together a program that is comprehensive to be able to reach every aspect of that is so important.”

The council has committed to pay for this for the next two years. The first year, they are asking for more than 3 million dollars.

That money will come from American Rescue Plan funds, not from local taxes.