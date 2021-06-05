Aquatic centers prepare for Phase Five

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The next phase of reopening is just around the corner.

Places are getting ready to expand capacity under Phase Five of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan.

On June 11th, businesses and activities will be fully reopened.

Aquatic centers in central Illinois are getting ready for the shift in capacity.

“We’re still going to be cleaning the locker rooms every couple of hours, hitting all those high touch point areas frequently throughout the day, we’re still doing deck walks and making sure that everything is still as clean as possible,” said Brittany Fairfield with the Champaign Park District.

At Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign, the current capacity is 50%, which is about 800 people.

Once Phase Five hits, the center is preparing to open up at full capacity – about 1,600 visitors.

“It is so great to see these people in the pool,” said Fairfield. “We didn’t know if we were going to get to see this. We didn’t know if people were going to come or were not going to come because of the pandemic.”

At Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center in Urbana, management there says they’re excited to see more visitors, especially on sunny days.

“I love see in the people that come every day that did before that are so happy to see us,” said Leslie Radice with the Urbana Park District. “Happy to see the amount of patrons that are able to come and enjoy our facility.”

The center is also at 50% capacity, which is about 500 to 600 people.

“And just, have fun,” said Radice. “I mean, after last summer we were all sitting at home bored. We need this.”

Both Sholem Aquatic Center and Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center are looking for lifeguards. Click here to see how to apply with Sholem Aquatic Center and here for more information about Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center.