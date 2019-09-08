Pitching balls to pitch in for health care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fourth annual night golf fundraiser, benefiting the Christie Clinic Foundation’s medical scholarship program, teed off Saturday.

Activities like glow in the dark golfing, live entertainment, and silent auctions were the driving force behind the fun and fundraising.

People in charge say it’s important, because supporting this cause means investing in your own future.

“It’s really crucial that we support these front line team members, and really get them to advance their skills…and to want to go into healthcare. I mean, really, these people are going to be taking care of all of us in the future, and so it’s important that we support them now so they can support us later,” said Jenna Koss, executive director of the Christie Foundation.

The Christie Foundation awards more than $125,000 in scholarships every year.