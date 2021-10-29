Pink pumpkin fundraiser to support breast cancer awareness

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Washington Savings Bank

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) Washington Savings Bank (WSB) is having a Pink Pumpkin Contest in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Employees at WSB said they had a lot of fun working as teams to decorate pumpkins.

WSB is encouraging people to stop by any of their locations in Effingham, Mattoon, and Lerna to vote for the decorated pumpkins by donation. Voting will be held until Saturday. People can also donate money at their drive-thrus.

According to officials, proceeds will go towards supporting LeAnn’s Light, a charity organization devoted to helping cancer patients’ families in memory of LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek who lost her fight with breast cancer in 2015, and the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mobile Mammography Unit.

