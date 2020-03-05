Pilot remembered by former baseball coach after crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A pilot and two passengers were killed when a plane crashed into I-55 near Lincoln.

Princeville-native Mitch Janssen was flying the plane that left Bloomington Tuesday morning. He most recently piloted planes for United Airlines.

Janssen was a star baseball player at Bradley University and graduated in 2019. His coach said while he could have gone pro, he chose to pursue his real passion–flying. “We lost a great one. Not a good one, but a great one,” said Elvis Dominguez. “In all my 33 years of coaching, I can tell you, he’s at the top. He’s one of the most selfless individuals I’ve had the honor of coaching.”

Mitch Janssen pitches for Bradley University at a game.

The plane was owned by Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington. It offers charter services, flight training and maintenance.

Also killed in the crash was 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, WI. and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana. The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.