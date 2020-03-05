Pilot remembered by former baseball coach after crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A pilot and two passengers were killed when a plane crashed into I-55 near Lincoln.
Princeville-native Mitch Janssen was flying the plane that left Bloomington Tuesday morning. He most recently piloted planes for United Airlines.
Janssen was a star baseball player at Bradley University and graduated in 2019. His coach said while he could have gone pro, he chose to pursue his real passion–flying. “We lost a great one. Not a good one, but a great one,” said Elvis Dominguez. “In all my 33 years of coaching, I can tell you, he’s at the top. He’s one of the most selfless individuals I’ve had the honor of coaching.”
The plane was owned by Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington. It offers charter services, flight training and maintenance.
Also killed in the crash was 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, WI. and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana. The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.