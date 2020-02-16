Pictures on display at photo competition

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Amateur photographers were not throwing away their shot to have their best shots earn them some praise

This was the 19th Annual Best in Show Photo Competition held at Lincoln Square Mall. It was presented by the Champaign County Camera Club.

Photographers from 11 different counties could enter up to five pieces each to be professionally judged.

It made quite the display for people just passing by.

“I think it’s really impressive that we get to witness and really be a part of seeing some of the best that our community has to offer, and we don’t have to pay for it. There’s people that we know and love in our community that are doing some incredible art, and it’s right here for us to get to witness,” says Jared Prince.

There were more than 400 prints judged this year. The best in show picks were divided into categories like architecture, animals, and youth.