URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For those who enjoy having a picnic under the stars and listening to live music, look no further than the Urbana Park District this summer. Neighborhood Nights is returning to Urbana for the 35th year.

The park district shared on social media that there will be a free concert every Wednesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. in the summer at a different area park. The concert schedule includes:

May 31 : Occasional Cajun Band (Cajun) at Carle Park

: Occasional Cajun Band (Cajun) at Carle Park June 7 : Painkillers Blues Band (Chicago and Southern Blues) at Lake House

: Painkillers Blues Band (Chicago and Southern Blues) at Lake House June 14 : Wildwood (Bluegrass) at South Ridge Park

: Wildwood (Bluegrass) at South Ridge Park June 21 : Kilborn Alley (Blues) at Crestview Park

: Kilborn Alley (Blues) at Crestview Park June 28 : Mank & Sass with Uniting Pride (Funk/Blues/Rock/Pop/Country/Hip-Hop) at Victory Park

: Mank & Sass with Uniting Pride (Funk/Blues/Rock/Pop/Country/Hip-Hop) at Victory Park July 5 : New Souls (Neosoul/Funk/R&B/90s Hip-Hop) at AMBUCS Park

: New Souls (Neosoul/Funk/R&B/90s Hip-Hop) at AMBUCS Park July 12 : Silverweed (Country Rock) at Larson Park

: Silverweed (Country Rock) at Larson Park July 19 : Kalesa (Pop and Rock Hits) at Blair Park

: Kalesa (Pop and Rock Hits) at Blair Park July 26: Nickel and Dimes (Country/Country Rock/R&B) at Meadowbrook Park

Park officials said they have been bringing the best local musicians to just about every park in Urbana for nearly 35 years. They encourage guests of all ages to bring a picnic dinner and spend the evening in a lovely park setting.

The park said Neighborhood Nights is a great way to meet friends, neighbors, and community leaders. They also said guests can make connections all while enjoying great music.

The rain date of each concert is planned for the night after the originally scheduled concert date.