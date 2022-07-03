CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police responded to a report of a “vehicle striking a building” Saturday night.

Before crashing into a storefront, a Dodge Ram 2500 damaged several parked vehicles. It happened outside Meet Fresh, a restaurant on 2nd St. and University Ave.

One woman said her sister’s car was one of the damaged vehicles, and she heard the crash.

“I quickly heard another crash in succession. At that point, I had opened my window to look out and I saw my sister’s car. I saw her mirror gone, but didn’t see another car there. So I was just like, ‘oh my God, it was a hit and run. We need to go outside right now,'” Mariah Barnett said.

Police said there were no injuries, but the driver was taken to the hospital because they believe a medical issue caused the crash. Several dogs were also in the truck, uninjured. They were claimed by the driver’s family at the scene.

“The exact nature of the driver’s medical emergency is not known, nor is his present condition,” police said.