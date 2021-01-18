eSports to replace cancelled sports’ seasons for many student-athletes

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A new kind of sport is being added to the athletic calendar this season.

eSports– or electronic sports– are multi-player video game competitions.

Many student-athletes have been looking for a new way to compete with a team after their seasons were cancelled. Monticello High School found that solution in eSports.

Luke Sokolowski approached his Assistant Vice Principal, Dan Sheehan, with the idea to start an eSports club after deciding not to participate in his senior Cross Country season. He wanted to find something besides running that brought him happiness.

“I was able to find that in competing online and video games.”

Luke said he believes that eSports will include a greater number of students, giving students who do not normally play competitive sports, a chance to be part of a team and represent the school.

The eSports season kicks off in February with a “pre-season” and continues through April, ending with a nation-wide tournament.