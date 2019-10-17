Sheriff’s Office asks for tips

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators are asking for your help solving crime.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people about its Crime Watch initiative. There’s a page on the website where people can submit a crime tip or send a message about suspicious activity in general. You can give your contact information or stay anonymous.

“A little information, even if it’s anonymous, is sometimes and often better than none. Because it might just be the one piece that we’re looking for. We can take that information, that anonymous tip and work within the legal standards of the law that’s required with anonymous tips and that might just lead us where we need to be,” says investigator Tom Apperson.

He says Piatt County doesn’t have its own Crimestoppers Program. This initiative is similar, but it doesn’t offer rewards.

Investigators say the most common crimes in Piatt County are thefts. Right now they’re trying to solve a string of burglaries. They also deal with some cases of domestic violence and intoxicated drivers.