New fire truck delivered

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA): A hand-me-down from one group of heroes to another is making this community safer for everyone.

The Gilbertsville Fire and Rescue Co. in Pennsylvania delivered a new fire engine to the crew at the Cisco Fire Protection District.

The truck its replacing has been used for the past 15 years. Senior firefighters said it has served them well, but it is time for a replacement.

This new truck is much larger. It can carry seven firefighters.

It also has special features– like automatic chains and external lighting– to help with Interstate rescues in icy conditions.

The best part is– the truck cost about 1/7th of the cost of a brand new truck– and it runs just as smoothly.

The crew at the Cisco Fire Protection District is excited to have a truck like this at their disposal.