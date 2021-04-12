Monticello Railway Museum to Reopen for Summer

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)–They were closed last summer because of COVID, but this year, the Monticello Railway Museum is getting back on track.

The pandemic shut down the Monticello Railway Museum last year, but it’s returning with regular weekend rides starting May 1st. The museum is also bringing back school field trips, mother’s and father’s day specials, and there are tentative plans for a 4th of July special.

The president says they’re following COVID guidelines — including wearing masks and social distancing while inside the train cars.

“There’s lots of exciting things happening with new engines, restored engines, even our snow plow,” Museum President George Roadcap said. “There’ll be lots of new things to see.”

Round Trip tickets are $6 dollars for kids between 2 and 12, $10 dollars for teenagers and adults, and $8 dollars for people 62 and older. Roadcap said if all things go according to plan — their Polar Express rides will return this winter.