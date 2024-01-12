MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A school administrator from Piatt County has been recognized by a national organization for athletics.

Dan Sheehan, a Vice Principal and Athletic Director at Monticello High School, is being recognized as a Certified Athletic Administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, the organization announced in a release Friday.

Sheehan had to pass a written examination as well as have his educational experience, background and professional contributions evaluated in order to be certified.

NIAAA is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators and has more than 12,000 members across 50 states and the District of Columbia.