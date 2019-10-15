County residents seek assessment clarification

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County sent out their property reassessments this weekend and some homeowners are a little confused.

Hundreds on Facebook say their house has not changed at all, yet their assessment value jumped up. Now, they are afraid higher taxes may follow. County assessors say they do not set the tax rates, but understand higher values could mean a bigger bill.

Piatt County is on a quadrennial reassessment schedule, meaning each property within the county will be reassessed every four years. 2019 happens to be that year.

The process starts with the state setting the market value based on previous property sales. Illinois requires property assessments to be at least 33.3 percent of that market value. That is why so many people saw their assessment increase.

Piatt County’s Supervisor of Assessments Jennifer Bryant says they have to do it, or else the state will not be as kind with their assessments.

“If we don’t do it at the county level and at the township level, the state will come in and do it,” says Bryant. “Then they’ll have a higher factor on their tax bills that are applied to townships that didn’t necessarily need that high of a factor.”

There are certain exemptions for some people being reassessed. Farmers, veterans, and seniors all get reassessed differently. For example, seniors over 65 can have their home values frozen which prevents it from being assessed for more.

For people who disagree with their assessment, they can fill out an appeal form to be heard in front of a board of review. The deadline for appeals in Piatt County is November 8.