Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office: Man sentenced after causing deadly crash

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that caused another man to die.

Officials with the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s Office said Justin Slade was sentenced for aggravated DUI causing a crash that resulted in death. He was facing up to 14 years.

Slade hit 23-year-old Tristan Brannin’s vehicle head-on last December on Illinois Route 10. Officers stated Slade crossed over the center line before hitting Brannin’s car.

Officials said Slade will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.