Piatt County Sheriff’s Office hiring correctional officers

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for correctional officer positions.

These are full time positions with a starting pay of $17.71 an hour. Benefits include an extra 30 cents per hour for an associate’s degree, an extra 60 cents per hour for a bachelor’s degree, 14 paid holidays, participation in the Illinois Municipal Retirement System (IMRF) and medical insurance.

People interested in applying can visit the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office website to learn more about the job and position. Application packets can be downloaded from the same site.

Completed packets are due back to the Sheriff’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.