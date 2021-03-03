Piatt County Emergency Management Agency looks for half-time director

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Emergency Management Agency is looking for a half-time director.

The description of the position said this person would develop and maintain an emergency plan and work with emergency disaster agencies and responders.

Officials said applicants must live in Piatt County or be willing to relocate there within six months. You must also be able to respond to various emergency or disaster situations. You are also required to have a valid driver’s license.

For a full list of the job’s description and further requirements, click here.

Resumes, including references, can be sent to the Piatt County Board. Deadline for applications is March 19.

Mailing Address:

Piatt County Board, Room 105

101 W. Washington Street

Monticello, IL 61856