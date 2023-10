PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A car and bicycle collided Wednesday night in Piatt County, State Police said, leaving a Shelby County man dead.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 105 at Troopers at County Road 700 East Road. The crash involved a motorized bicycle and a passenger car.

The man riding the bicycle, who officials said was from Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been disclosed at this time.