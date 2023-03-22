MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County 4-H will be planting oak trees in a few weeks and they’re asking for help from volunteers.

The county chapter will be planting 25 trees in the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve on April 1 as part of a campaign by the larger 4-H community to combat environmental issues. 38 county chapters, including Piatt County, will plant 25 oak trees each in the spring of 2023.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our local 4-H youth to get outside, get their hands dirty, while addressing the number one issue of Illinois Forest Action Plan 2020-2030: re-establishment of oak-hickory ecosystems,” said 4-H Program Coordinator Eric Eickmeier.

4-H said that historically, Illinois supported 14 million acres of trees, but the number dropped to three million before international efforts began to reverse the decline. There are five million acres of trees in Illinois today.

“We need to become ‘carbon neutral’ by producing less CO2 gas and finding new ways to absorb and hold these carbon molecules so they don’t get trapped in the atmosphere which adds to the warming of our planet,” said University of Illinois Extension 4-H natural resources and shooting sports specialist. “At the same time, we need to reduce storm water runoff to improve water quality.”

Anyone interested in helping Piatt County 4-H on April 1 is advised to contact Eickmeier at 217-762-2191. The day of the planting, they should arrive at the parking lot and trailhead of Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at 2 p.m.