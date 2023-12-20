PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County woman Darlene Baker has dedicated 48 years of her life to the bowling community. Now, she’s gearing up to be inducted into the National Hall of Fame.

Baker said she isn’t being inducted for her skills. Instead, it’s for her decades of service. Her bowling career started in small-town Clinton, eventually landing a spot on the International Bowling Congress.

Bowling for Darlene Baker is much more than a sport. It has become a lifelong commitment.

“The president, at the time, of the Women’s Association was one of my junior coaches,” Baker said. “And she just said, ‘Darlene, I’m putting you on the women’s board.’ And that started it. And that was in 1975.”

Her commitment is coming with nationwide recognition.

“Who would have thought that somebody who grew up in Clinton, Illinois — a small, less than 8,000 people, 200-people bowling association — would ever get to the national level and then get inducted into the Hall of Fame for service?” Baker said.

Baker spends most of her time carrying out duties as the Chief Financial Officer of the Piatt County Mental Health Center. Still, each year, she uses all of her vacation days to oversee the U.S. Bowling Congress’ Junior Gold Bowling Tournament.

“I’m on my feet for eight hours a day, working in a bowling center to relax, to get away from work. So that’s what I do,” Baker said.

She got her start at the young age of 8, and bowling runs in her blood.

“My parents both bowled. They were both involved administratively in the bowling associations in Clinton,” Baker said.

Baker served with the Clinton Bowling Association, Illinois Women’s Bowling Association and Women’s International Bowling Congress. A lifetime spent with the sport gave Baker a deep appreciation for the accessibility of the sport.

“They always say it’s cradle-to-grave. So anybody can do it, you know, if somebody has a disability, if they’re in a wheelchair — even if they’re blind,” said Baker.

Now, she says she’s happy to see more schools like Unity High School in Tolono joining other established area programs like Hoopeston.

“To come out of nowhere, basically, you know, little podunk Clinton, and get to where I have been, is just so gratifying, to be able to give back to the sport,” Baker said.

Baker has also been coaching the Piatt Golden Special Olympic Bowling Team for 12 years. She said it’s the support from her family that allows her dedication to be so strong.