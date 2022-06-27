PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved former co-worker.

In a Facebook post, officials said Alice Hicks passed away over the weekend. “Ms. A” as she was referred to during her 30-year career with the sheriff’s office, worked as a dispatcher/911 telecommunicator.

Hicks started with the sheriff’s office in 1979. She retired in 2009. Also, she served as a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

“Ms. A, you will be missed, but you will forever be a part of PCSO,” said officials.