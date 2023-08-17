MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — In the event an emergency occurs in Piatt County and a school needs to be evacuated, administrators and first responders now have a plan on where to take students.

Teachers and school administrators announced earlier this week that Monticello Christian Church was chosen as the evacuation destination for students. It’s where they will stay until a parent or guardian can come pick them up.

“Having the plan and practicing it will help us be more familiar and help our mindset as we’re helping our students,” said Mary Vogt, Superintendent of the Bement School District.

Teachers and school administrators from various districts met with first responders at the church earlier this week to discuss the plan.

“The Piatt County schools were together with Sheriff Mark Vogelzang, and the idea was we’ll have all the schools use the same reunification area,” Vogt added.

They said having a plan helps, but everyone being on the same page helps improve everybody’s safety.

“Everybody shares the same plan and by that, you have multiple staff members and administrators from other school districts that are all familiar with the plan and everybody can help each other out,” said Thomas Anderson, Chief Deputy at the Piatt Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson said having one plan helps first responders too.

“It may not be a threat at the school. It could be a tornado, it could be a train derailment, it could be a fire that’s nearby,” Anderson said. “This plan could be implemented in any of those scenarios, and everybody is familiar with it.”

Anderson added that if students need to be moved to the church, the school district will push out information through several different channels, including social media and contacting parents or guardians directly. That way, they know exactly where their student is.