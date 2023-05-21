CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Amy Zinchuk and her husband, Mike, were among the eight victims of a deadly vehicle pile-up during a dust storm earlier this month. A beloved piano teacher, Zinchuk’s students agreed to pay tribute by carrying through the last recital she planned before she died.

“It brought tears to my eyes. This is just great for everyone – a little bit of closure,” Zinchuk’s friend, Dana Vandeveer-Jones said, recalling the first email sent by another parent after the couple passed.

The keys to Amy Zinchuk’s heart weren’t just the ones on her piano, but her students who play them.

“She loved them, and they loved her. Just like family,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

And like any family, the parents and kids of Amy Zinchuk’s piano studio are taking care of each other through tragedy.

“I’ve always been really nervous before recitals so I am kind-of nervous now. But it’s going to be really hard because Amy has always been a really special person in my life,” student Penelope “Nelly” Vandeveer said.

“I worked with her for 15 years and my daughter, Nelly, has been taking piano lessons with her for six,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

Zinchuk started planning this spring recital before she and her husband both died on their way home to Champaign on May 1. A massive dust storm claimed eight lives, and hospitalized several dozen after a 72-vehicle pile up on I-55.

“I didn’t know how to believe it, but then it was really upsetting,” Nelly Vandeveer said.

But through their grief, the parents of the kids who adore Zinchuk knew the show must go on.

“It’s going to be difficult for the parents so I can only imagine how difficult it is going to be for the children,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

38 of Zinchuk’s piano students showed up with the songs she chose, on the day she expected to be playing alongside them.

“The only thing that might be a little different is she was a real stickler. She wanted her students to memorize the songs. We’re going to let the kids bring their books up just because it doesn’t have to be perfect, it’s not about that today,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

It’s about honoring Amy Zinchuk through what she loved most – her family, and teaching music.

“And her husband because he did have a big part of it every year as well,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

Mike Zinchuk has been described as one-of-a-kind, and a fierce protector.

“They came from very different backgrounds, but it was all about family and love and my daughter actually said Amy was like a second mom to her,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

Sometimes there are no words to express the feeling of sudden loss, much less the deaths of two loved ones. But there will always be music – Amy Zinchuk made sure of that.

“I just hope that her family knows how much we love Amy and Mike and this is truly a blessing that we get to do this and honor them. I just hope everyone really enjoys it,” Vandeveer-Jones said.

“Obviously, it won’t be the same without my teacher, but I just hope that I keep playing it because I really enjoy playing the piano,” Nelly Vandeveer said.