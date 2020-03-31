Physician tests positive for COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County physician with Memorial Health System has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to an area that “now has widespread COVID-19 transmission,” officials say.

The physician did not have hospital contact as they practice “exclusively in an outpatient setting,” Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System said in a statement, adding that the individual began self-isolation after developing symptoms.

In the meantime, the Macon County Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health are jointly investigating individuals who may have had contact with the physician.