Physician Assistant writes children’s book about vaccines

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One physician assistant is trying to calm some kids nerves with the vaccine.

Nicole Peterson works as a physician assistant in the emergency room at Carle. It took her about two months to completely finish the book.

She started it in September in her free time. She noticed that the vaccine for kids ages 5 -11 was about to be approved, so then she started working quickly. Peterson said her kids had their own questions and concerns about the vaccine..

“In our discussions I realized that a children’s book might be a great way to help explain why the vaccine’s important, how it works, and I figured there’s a lot of other families out there that have equally inquisitive children,” Peterson said.

She also said she hopes the book empowers kids to try and help make a difference. Dr. Peterson not only wrote it, but she also did all the illustrations.

The book is being sold at the literary in Downtown Champaign. Its also available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and www.bookshop.org.