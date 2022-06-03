URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the new school year is approaching, Urbana School District is reminding parents and guardians not to postpone school physical exam in a Facebook post.

District officials said students entering the Early Childhood program, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades should complete a physical exam by the first day of school. A vaccine requirement is required from students entering 12th grade. Students enrolling in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades also need a dental exam.

Urbana School-Based Health Center provides physicals, dental services and more. To schedule an appointment, call the center at (217) 239-4220.