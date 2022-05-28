URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Free Library, Cunningham Township and Solidarity Gardens CU hosted a School’s Out Garden Party in Urbana on Saturday.

There were free food, music, services and fun activities for all ages as everyone celebrated the end of another school year.

Singer and songwriter Brandon T. Washington performed live at the event.

People could pick up seeds and plants to get started on their gardens. They could also sign up for free smartphones and internet help and learn how to access rent, income and food assistance.

The event was held at the Cunningham Township Garden, which is located at 205 West Green Street. It is directly across the street from the Urbana Free Library.







