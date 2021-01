CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the new year came a storm that left much of central Illinois covered in ice.



Sarah Strzesak-Bice sent these photos from Loda.

The ice caused many trees to lose their branches. Some were smaller while others were quite large.

Sherry Behnke: Brownfield Road, south of Airport Road

Stephanie Longmire

John Fleener – Ice causes tree to collapse on North Neil Street in Champaign

Trees not only had their branches break off, but also sag from the weight of the ice.

Christine-Chuck Barham

Liesel Flatt

Roxanne Cramer

Trees covered in ice, and some branches falling across central Illinois. See more photos here: https://t.co/NfCklv9tgT pic.twitter.com/Af8y2DOKBT — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) January 1, 2021

And not even bird houses could avoid being coated.

Ann Ried – Champaign

Pattie Ann – Champaign

But some birds said the ice never bothered them anyway.