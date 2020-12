CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker announced the administration is directing additional funding to support child care providers that are part of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) which helps low-income working families access high-quality childcare, impacting 100,000 children annually. The administration will utilize funding allocated to Illinois through the federal CARES Act to cover all eligible days of CCAP payments for December, January, and February regardless of attendance, according to a news release.

The state is dedicating an additional $20 million in funding from the CARES Act to provide aid to additional providers in Illinois.