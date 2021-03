CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Fans around central Illinois are showing their spirit as the Fighting Illini take on the Drexel Dragons during the NCAA tournament on Friday.

Schools across the area were cheering on the team during their school day!

Students at Paxton-Buckley-Loda show off their Illini spirit

Jill Peters said she is rocking her mask while teaching third graders on Friday

Robin Beth said the office door at her middle school was decorated in its Illini best!

Adria Peacock sent in this photo. Could this be a future Illini fan?

Jill Rednour Guth said Wally is praying for an Illini win!

Meghan said her husband, Todd McCannons, drew this portrait.