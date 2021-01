MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A young girl battling medical issues got a big present on Sunday.

A car parade was held for Journey Campton, who has been diagnosed with teratoma tumors.

Attendees tell WCIA that at the end of the parade, a recreational camper was presented to her family by the Make a Wish Foundation — as people cheered her on.

Provided by Mike Landrus.





Provided by Mike Landrus.

Along the parade route, people stopped to toss candy and small treats to the girl, attendees told WCIA.

Follow our Journey