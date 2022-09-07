CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A predominant Champaign photographer is paying it forward to inspire the next generation of photographers.

Scott Christenson said he traveled across the country in a 1976 GMC motorhome to do what he loves: take pictures. Now, he is passing the motorhome along to Anthony Schmidt.

Schmidt is a 14-year-old boy from Seattle with autism and he loves to take pictures of old cars. Christenson hopes Schmidt will carry on the tradition and do what he does best.

Schmidt said he is excited to add a new car to his collection and to touch it up for the many journeys ahead.

“It’ll be good to add to my collection,” Schmidt said. “I’m going to do some paint, I’m going to ceramic coat it and I’m going to maybe do a few touchups on the paint.”

“This would be ideal for him to carry on the tradition of what I did: travel across the United States with a very signature vehicle that he can talk about what he does and how he unites people,” Christenson said.

Schmidt was joined by his family and friends as he received his new gift.