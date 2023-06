Taken at the University of Illinois by Diane McNattin

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As storms moved across Central Illinois on Thursday, WCIA viewers captured photos and videos of the clouds and the damage left behind. The following photos were taken across the region before, during and after the storms passed through.

We thank our viewers for their submissions.

Courtesy: Peggy Frerichs Courtesy: Rusty Reed Courtesy: Rusty Reed Courtesy: Sarah Story Courtesy: Nick Chatterton

Courtesy: Justin Kern

Courtesy: WCIA’s Bret Behrens

Courtesy: Diane McNattin

Courtesy: Jenn Dalbey

Courtesy: Bob Chalmers

Courtesy: Rhonda Brotherton

Courtesy: Rhonda Brothertonon in Mattoon

Courtesy: Susanna Campbell

Courtesy: Tysen and Mya Mauricio

Courtesy: Dot Gordon

Courtesy: Dot Gordon

Courtesy: Dot Gordon

Courtesy: Valerie Kenny