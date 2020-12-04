Phoenix Theatres Entertainment takes over Savoy 16

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) –The Savoy 16 is now under new management.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment listed the Savoy 16 + IMAX as their location in Illinois. They also had a graphic with “COMING SOON” and listed their amenities “featuring CinemaSafe protocols, advance ticketing, new food and beverage items, loyalty program…premiere recliner auditorium and more.”

The company has several theatres across the country. According to their website, the Knoxville, TN.-based company’s focus “is generating profits for owners of an individual theatre to groups of theatres.”

We focus on operations, marketing and film booking. Our objectives encompass two primary areas: –The management and operation of theatres owned by third parties

–The acquisition of theatre assets considered “non-strategic” to the major chains Phoenix Theatres Entertainment arranges licensing and settlement of film engagements with film distribution.

There is no word yet on when the Savoy 16 will reopen.