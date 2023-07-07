PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Philo woman is unharmed after the Champaign County Sheriff said she escaped her car just before it was hit by a freight train.

The collision happened Thursday night at a railroad crossing at County Roads 1700 E and 900 N, just outside of Philo. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the 59-year-old woman’s car became disabled on the tracks around 9:30 p.m. She called 911 to report the situation, but a train arrived at the crossing before deputies could.

Heuerman said the woman left the car behind when the crossing’s warning system activated. The train subsequently hit the car, which became engulfed in flames.

The train’s engineers were not hurt either.