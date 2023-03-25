URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that the lane shift on S. Philo Road scheduled for this week has been postponed to next week.

The closure, between McHenry Street and Mumford Drive, was rescheduled due to inclement weather. Officials said the lane shift will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27 so crews can repair the storm sewer within the right of way.

Traffic and access to all properties on S. Philo Road will be maintained at all times.

The city said all drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The lane is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on March 31, weather permitting.