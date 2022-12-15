WATCH, (WCIA) – Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold came on the Morning Show to talk about Christmas in Paxton. He also mentioned that phase one of the improved streetscape plan has been completed. The plan is in three to four phases and involves improving the downtown area.

Phase one involved resurfacing all four blocks of the main street. That included replacing streetlights and fixing sidewalks

“We want bring more people to Paxton,” Ingold said. “We don’t have any natural wonders like the Grand Canyon. So we had to do something. So we wanted to bring our downtown up like the 1959 Paxton.”