Pharmacy that had ceiling collapse will be returning soon

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)- There’s an update on Dick’s pharmacy in Arthur. The ceiling collapsed earlier this month so they’ve been working from their sister pharmacy. Nobody was hurt but now the owner is thinking twice about staying. They’re planning to move back into the dick’s building in a few weeks.
Owner Cindi Reed says she wants to come back because of the community, but long-term that spot might not be what’s best for the pharmacy itself. “Being the only pharmacy in town and being the only pharmacy within a 15 miles radius its really important to have a presence in that community and not be down for too long”, said Reed. They’re still looking for a new location but the options are all within downtown Arthur.