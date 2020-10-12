Pharmacy temporarily closes after ceiling collapses

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One pharmacy will be temporarily closed after their ceiling fell Monday morning.

Dicks Pharmacy Owner Cindi Reed said around 10 a.m. Monday, they heard a couple of pops in the back followed by the ceiling falling down. The air conditioning and heating unit was ripped out in the process. Reed said no one was back there when it happened, so no one was hurt.

As to what caused this to happen, Reed said they are still trying to figure that out.

Reed said the pharmacy turned 100 years old last year. It used to have a tin ceiling and then a suspended ceiling was installed around six years ago. Reed said something had been going on between the roof and the ceiling joints and the joints gave out.

The pharmacy is temporarily closed as they get everything cleaned up and repaired. In a Facebook post, the pharmacy said prescriptions have been transferred to Oakwood Apothecary in Sullivan.