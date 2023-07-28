SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not only humans that need to take care of themselves on hot days. Pet owners need to keep an eye on their furry companions too.

Dr. Dayle Dillon, DVM, CCRP, said the heat impacts pets and humans pretty similarly. That can range from feeling faint or nauseated or, in severe cases, it can lead to organ failure.

So, how can you tell if your dog or cat isn’t feeling great?

“Your pets are going to pant when they’re getting hot,” Dillon said. “Sometimes you can even look at the characteristic of their tongue. Their tongues can get a little swollen. They can get kind of wide and flat in appearance if you’re looking at them when they’re panting.”

Dr. Dillon said to remember to take care of their paws too. If it’s too hot for you to walk barefoot on, it’s too hot for your dogs too.

Some sidewalks in direct sun are over 100 degrees and they can stay hot into the evening. Pets’ paw pads can get burned and blistery; Dr. Dillon recommended booties to help in some situations or walks in the morning when the pavement and air temperatures are cooler.

With your pets spending less time running around outside, Dr. Dillon said they need to get their energy out a different way instead.

“Playing games with them, hiding treats and letting them find them,” Dr. Dillon suggested. “Those sorts of things, are really great.”

If you’re a pet parent to a pug or bulldog, Dr. Dillon also said to pay attention to their breathing. They can’t transfer the heat quite as well and could have problems breathing in the heat.