DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As one building bearing Joseph Cannon’s name is torn down, local legislators and leaders are starting a movement to name another building after the former U.S. Speaker of the House from Danville.

State Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) hosted a press conference on Tuesday to announce the start of a petition drive to rename the Vermilion County government building after Cannon. This comes after Cannon Elementary School was torn down earlier this summer.

Marron and the committee organizing the petition drive hope to unveil the newly-renamed building on March 4, 2023 at an event recognizing the 100th anniversary of Time Magazine’s inaugural cover, which featured Cannon.

“The 100th anniversary of Uncle Joe Cannon appearing on the first cover of Time magazine on March 4, 2023, is a proud moment for Danville and Vermilion County,” Marron said. “We are going to celebrate the special occasion and highlight the great contributions that our county has brought to the history of this great nation.”

Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan is also a part of the movement.

“Joe Cannon chose Danville and Vermilion County to be his home, and he brought an unmatched passion for the people of this community that lives on today through the many buildings and organizations he was an instrumental part of creating or supporting,” Duncan said. “Often with the passing of time and the generations, we tend to forget the amazing stories and people whose contributions are so valuable to us yet today. I am excited to be a part of this group who is committed to ensuring that the next generation of Vermilion County knows and is also inspired by the countless hours and dedication of one such person to the area he called home.”

The petition Marron and Duncan started can be found and signed online.