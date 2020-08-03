Petition garners hundreds of signatures

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A petition aiming for “concrete actions” that curb racism and diversify curricula within the Tuscola school district has garnered more than 400 signatures on Change.org.

The goal is to make Tuscola schools more “culturally inclusive.” The three major asks of the petition center on curriculum revision (syllabi “that integrate additional racially and culturally relevant content”), concrete action (“to incorporate anti-racist policies and learning opportunities into Tuscola schools, such as establishing an assembly series on anti-racism”) and redesigning the district’s Warrior mascot to — potentially– “Greek and Roman gladiators and soldiers with swords and shields.”

Petitioners plan to present the recommendations in full to an August 24 school board meeting.

You can read the full text of the petition at Change.org here.