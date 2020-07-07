Petition for change at university

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman in California started an online petition to make sure Yingying Zhang is not forgotten. Zhang died 3 years ago. She was a visiting scholar at the U of I who was kidnapped and killed by Brendt Christensen. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Gloria Deng says she started the petition. She was never a student at U of I. She’s never visited the university, but she felt more needed to be done to protect others. She wants U of I and the police department to look at their policies regarding treating mental health and how they deal with suspicious activity.

“I think what prompted me is, one reason, there are so many things going on recently a lot of cases we are fighting for Black Lives Matter, and there are just so many lives that are lost and injustices in our society because of the broken system. That’s more and more what I feel. I think as an international student and also a minority in this country and now in this society, I think what’s really important is that those in power should be held accountable and take the steps to create changes. That’s why I started the petition,” said Deng. The petition has dozens of signatures.